US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at the Borrowdale residence of businessman Felix Munyaradzi, where Amos Kagona, a car dealer, took his own life just hours before a court was set to deliver its verdict in his fraud trial.Kagona, along with Jacob Muyambo and Saymore Mutakura, faced charges related to the alleged illegal sale of housing stands valued at US$3 million from Munyaradzi's company, Delatfin Civil Engineering.Muyambo, who served as the finance director at Delatfin, was among those accused.Images captured Kagona lying lifeless at Munyaradzi's gate, having sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The defendants were accused of selling commonage stands - serviced residential plots on state land that developers are legally obliged to relinquish to the government, typically comprising 10 percent of residential plots in a given development.Meanwhile, Muyambo and Mutakura appeared in court before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who postponed the judgment to Thursday.