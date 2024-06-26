Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has declined an invitation to join the ANC-led Government of National Unity, saying it was important for Parliament to have a strong opposition to the government.

Leaders of ActionSA met with the African National Congress on Tuesday to discuss the governance outlook for South Africa following the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The GNU was proposed by the ANC after it slumped below 50% for the first time since 1994. The ANC attained just 40% of the vote during the May 29 elections. This resulted in the ANC securing 159 seats out of 400 in Parliament.

This move has forced the ANC to work with other political parties to form a government and to avert any political challenges and economic uncertainties.

Currently, parties that have agreed to work with the ANC to form the GNU include the DA, IFP, PA, FF+, UDM, PAC, Al-Jamah, Rise Mzansi, Good and the NFP.

However, ActionSA's rejection stems from strategic considerations, Mashaba said.

ActionSA, which has six seats in the National Assembly and eight seats provincially, says it wants to be an effective opposition party.

ActionSA's rejection of the GNU invitation aligns with their broader strategy to build momentum as a viable force. By opting out of the GNU at this juncture, they aim to consolidate their base and articulate clear policy reform that resonates with a diverse spectrum of the people of South Africa.

Mashaba said they fear that those eager to maintain the coalition's power and the benefits it brings may prioritise their own decisions over accountability when making decisions.

"We fear that a desire to keep the coalition in power - and retain the privileges and benefits associated with their newfound positions - will come at the cost of accountability when inevitably decisions are made in self-interest," said Mashaba.

Another concern for ActionSA is that they fear that the GNU could create a large government without a strong opposition in a parliament.

"News emanating from the negotiations appear to be producing a larger cabinet, predetermined agreements regarding votes on any instrument to hold the President to account, and one in which political parties appear to be seeking unilateral powers to politically appoint senior civil servants," said Mashaba.

ActionSA said they were very pleased by the tone of the meeting and the opening of previously closed communication lines.

"We remain committed to using our representation in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures to serve the national interest," concluded Mashaba.

Source - iol
More on: #Ramaphosa, #ANC, #GNU

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 916 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1250 Views