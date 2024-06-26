Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Local businessman Moses Mpofu, who runs Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, and Mike Chimombe, one of his five agents in the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme, are facing charges at Harare's magistrates court under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Mpofu and his agents received US$40 million for supplying over 6,000 goats over five years but failed to deliver the full quantity before the deal was terminated. However, Mpofu's company claims he was paid only US$4 million (RTGS1.6 billion), not the US$40 million reported by the media. 
Mpofu also clarified that Chimombe is not a principal in the goat deal, as he is neither a shareholder nor a director, but one of five agents engaged to supply goats.
This development follows Mpofu and Chimombe's recent appearance before Zacc regarding the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender scandal.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 916 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1250 Views