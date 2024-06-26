Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local businessman Moses Mpofu, who runs Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, and Mike Chimombe, one of his five agents in the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme, are facing charges at Harare's magistrates court under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Mpofu and his agents received US$40 million for supplying over 6,000 goats over five years but failed to deliver the full quantity before the deal was terminated. However, Mpofu's company claims he was paid only US$4 million (RTGS1.6 billion), not the US$40 million reported by the media.Mpofu also clarified that Chimombe is not a principal in the goat deal, as he is neither a shareholder nor a director, but one of five agents engaged to supply goats.This development follows Mpofu and Chimombe's recent appearance before Zacc regarding the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender scandal.