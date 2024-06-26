4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/3 The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 55 kilometre along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road on 25/06/24 at around 1530 hours. Four people were killed whilst two others were injured when — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 26, 2024

Four people were killed and two others injured when a Nissan Note with five passengers collided with a Freightliner truck after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal road traffic accident that occurred on June 25, 2024, at around 15:30 hours, 55 kilometers along the Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road.The victims' bodies were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are being treated at the same hospital.In a statement, the police said: "The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 55 kilometre along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road on 25/06/24 at around 1530 hours."Four people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board rammed into a Freightliner Truck after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road."The bodies of the of the victims were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."