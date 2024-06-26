Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party had not provided evidence to support claims of election vote rigging.This is contained in the party's answering affidavit submitted to the Electoral Court.The DA is listed as one of several respondents in the MK Party's latest court challenge of the 2024 general election results.In an affidavit signed by the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, the party said it opposed the MK Party's application to declare the recent elections null and void.Zille said the MK Party's application only seeks to undermine the integrity of the Electoral Commission and cast doubts on the 2024 general election results.In its founding papers, the MK Party said its cyber experts had counted at least 9.3 million votes that were taken away from the organisation.However, Zille said that the MK Party did not identify who these experts were and why they were qualified to do that analysis.She said the discrepancy identified by the MK Party between registered voters and votes cast failed to take into account the fact that there were three ballots in the recent elections.