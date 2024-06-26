2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two tactical intelligence captains from the SANDF who are part of the Southern Africa regional force (Samidrc) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed in a mortar attack on their logistics base at Sake late Tuesday afternoon.The SA national contingent commander, Col Jaco Pietersen, was also wounded by shrapnel when the M23 rebels fired on the base - apparently in retaliation.One of the captains was killed instantly, while the other died waiting for an ambulance from the DRC hospital in Goma, about 25km away.The attack followed the same pattern as the first attack on the South Africans at the same base at Sake in February 2024, which left two soldiers dead.SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed the casualties late on Tuesday night. More information would be available later as follow-up operations were still under way, he said.This brings the total number of deaths within Samidrc to about 12 since the force deployed to the DRC in December. SA has been hit the hardest of the three countries represented in the force. The others are Tanzania and Malawi.Tuesday's attack came after the force and DRC army were relentlessly firing on M23's strongholds in the high hills in the area. Sake, which houses the logistics of the force without much protection, was then apparently struck in retaliation, Business Day understands from sources in the DRC.Pieterse underwent an operation on Tuesday night to remove the shrapnel from his chest. One of the injured has lost an arm, while others were mostly also injured by shrapnel.The two captains were part of the Tactical Intelligence Unit. One is from 24 SA Brigade in Johannesburg and the other from the Air Defence Artillery Formation.In an internal message to members, Brig Fikile Kunjwayo, general officer commanding the Infantry Brigade, said the two captains paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the peacekeeping mission in DRC."Their dedication to our country and their commitment to peace will never be forgotten."