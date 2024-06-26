Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Environmental Management Agency (EMA) last week issued tickets to drivers of 150 vehicles for excessive pollutant emissions.This action followed roadblocks set up along major routes in Harare as part of a campaign to reduce air pollution and promote a cleaner environment.It is not clear as to what EMA will fine mining companies for polluting the environment with smoke.EMA fines can reach up to $30.In a statement yesterday, EMA's Harare provincial manager, Mr. Leon Mutungamiri, emphasized that anyone causing air pollution will be fined."People should avoid driving defective vehicles that emit excessive smoke, as it is harmful to people's health," he said.