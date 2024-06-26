Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

by Simbarashe Sithole
17 hrs ago | Views
Shamva based illegal miner Bornwell Mnangagwa is in trouble after he allegedly stole kilograms of gold ore at a mine in Shamva.


The 24-year-old Mnangagwa was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on June 5 Mnangagwa unlawfully entered Jerry Chapureni's Brixton 29 mine in Shamva and stole gold ore.

Chapureni filed a police report the next day which led to the arrest of Mnangagwa.

The matters continues on July 13 as they are waiting for assayers report to ascertain value of the stolen ores.

Source - Byo24News

