Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

News / National

by Agencies

Event security has always been important but never more so than at the present time when thefts and robberies have become so common. Targets at events may be the gate takings at the event or the cash or cellphones carried by individuals.Mr Lol Ribeiro, customer service manager at leading security company Safeguard Security, which provides event security services among many other services, says event security should be taken seriously, as many things can go wrong at an event if the security of gate takings and individuals' possessions is not well managed."The goal of security at an event or any premises for that matter is not simply to respond to thefts or attempted thefts but to prevent them from happening in the first place. If a thief or robber sees that you have security measures in place, the chances are that he or she will move on to look for an easier target."Making your security team and devices obvious also makes your attendees feel safe. They know you have enlisted the help of people and tools to protect their wellbeing. In the event of an emergency, they know where to find help," Mr Ribeiro said.He went on to say that one of the key ways of guarding against potential security threats is to set up, away from the gathering, checkpoints that attendees must pass through to enter the event venue."This forces thieves to interact with security personnel or even just your registration staff long before they can cause any damage. This may even deter them from entering the premises completely."So instead of placing your registration desk right outside an auditorium’s doorway, you can place it at the entrance. This way, if uninvited people try to enter, they will be stopped before they reach the crowd," he said.He said Safeguard’s events security management and coverage includes security guards, crowd control, traffic control, parking layout and control, parking watch, manning no entry zones and entry and exits points, event patrols and guard dogs for perimeter security management."We provide radio communication with organisers, security supervisors and managers. We can also have a mobile CCTV facility installed at an event to provide CCTV monitoring."To ensure added security, we always have our rapid response teams aware of any events we are covering in various neighbourhoods so they can come and assist in the event that security has been breached and more manpower is required."Cash is one of the main targets of thieves and robbers, who may see an event as an opportunity to walk away with the gate takings. Safeguard offers various cash handling services such as cash counting, cash collections, overnight cash storage and transportation of cash to your bank directly from your event or from its cash storage facility."Although you can never completely eliminate all event security risks, you can reduce their likelihood, minimise the chance of harm to your guests and discourage thieves from getting in," he said.He pointed out that there are other important areas of security apart from preventing and reacting to thefts, such as, where there are large crowds, crowd control. This is important not only to minimise the likelihood of pickpocketing but of people getting crushed in efforts to reach the stage or an exit."This is where our experience in controlling the flow of people into and out of the venue and erecting barriers to assist with this comes in," he said."The key to good security is preparation and vigilance. If you consider your potential threats and invest in providing adequate security to take care of them, you are likely to host a safe event for your guests."