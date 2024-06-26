Gold mine manager impregnates villager

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

One of Eureka gold mine manager Madakufamba Chikanyire was last week arraigned before Chief Chipuriro's court after he impregnated a girl and promised her work at the mine.

Chikanyire pleaded guilty to the charge and was slapped with three bovines and US$1000 fine for his shenanigans.Chief Chipuriro said he is not taking matters of infidelity lightly in his area."I convicted him because he destroyed the life of a small girl who had a beautiful future so such matters l am not taking them lightly," Chief Chipuriro said.Allegations are that the married Chikanyire proposed love to the girl and after impregnating her he promised to offer her a job at the mine but the promise was not fulfilled and the girl was chased away by her parents.The convict subsequently sought a room for the girl at the nearby village.Meanwhile, Chikanyire is not new to controversy as he did the same thing to another village girl whom he relocated to Bindura after impregnating her.