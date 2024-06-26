Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A self styled Bindura based prophet Gibon Kasukuwere was convicted yesterday after he severely attacked his wife over a cellphone dispute.

The 42-year-old prophet was sentenced to one year in jail by magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.The magistrate conditionally suspended three months on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on May 24 Kasukuwere came from his church shrine around 1800 hours and he saw his wife who asked for her son's phone number and a misunderstanding ensued.Kasukuwere entered the kitchen and came back with a knife and a harmer.The convict struck his wife several times with a harmer on the head.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Kasukuwere.