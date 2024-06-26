Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Beitbridge

Indigenous churches in Zimbabwe have been urged to unite and also participate in national development initiatives as part of peace-building and conflict resolution in communities where religious or socio-economic fabrics are seemingly fragmented.

Speaking during an all stakeholders engagement and fact-finding mission at one of properties owned and founded by the Spirit Angels of God under Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu, Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo said it is essential for churches to unite communities and focus on complementing national development strategy."Conflicts and violence is not part of our DNA. We are defined by peace, unity, ethical-moral upright, love and compassion," Moyo said."Let us not focus on sowing seeds for division amongst congregants and splits of churches as this has an impact on national development initiatives," Moyo added.Meanwhile, Moyo advised church leaders that it is important for every church to have clear succession policy and adhere to the tenets of their respective constitutional provisions."We urge indigenous churches to avail comprehensive constitutions with clear succession policies and also expect church leaders to adhere to constitutionalism in accordance to their church's constitutionality," Moyo said.Moyo said his organisation is empowered by the Canon Law to take corrective measures for those who practice otherwise or in contrary to their church constitutional provisions.He also urged churches to craft their respective constitutions in conformity to the national constitution of Zimbabwe.Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu concur with Moyo that it is high time church should acquire properties as part of its long term investment."We have realised that it is important for indigenous churches to invest towards property ownership and control. It is part of empowering generations to come and maintaining church identity and preservation of their respective histories," Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu said.