Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Beitbridge
6 hrs ago | Views
Indigenous churches in Zimbabwe have been urged to unite and also participate in national development initiatives as part of peace-building and conflict resolution in communities where religious or socio-economic fabrics are seemingly fragmented.


Speaking during an all stakeholders engagement and fact-finding mission at one of properties owned and founded by the Spirit Angels of God under Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu, Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo said it is essential for churches to unite communities and focus on complementing national development strategy.

"Conflicts and violence is not part of our DNA. We are defined by peace, unity, ethical-moral upright, love and compassion," Moyo said.

"Let us not focus on sowing seeds for division amongst congregants and splits of churches as this has an impact on national development initiatives," Moyo added.

Meanwhile, Moyo advised church leaders that it is important for every church to have clear succession policy and adhere to the tenets of their respective constitutional provisions.

"We urge indigenous churches to avail comprehensive constitutions with clear succession policies and also expect church leaders to adhere to constitutionalism in accordance to their church's constitutionality," Moyo said.

Moyo said his organisation is empowered by the Canon Law to take corrective measures for those who practice otherwise or in contrary to their church constitutional provisions.

He also urged churches to craft their respective constitutions in conformity to the national constitution of Zimbabwe.

Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu concur with Moyo that it is high time church should acquire properties as part of its long term investment.

"We have realised that it is important for indigenous churches to invest towards property ownership and control. It is part of empowering generations to come and maintaining church identity and preservation of their respective histories," Arch-Bishop Paul Simetch Ndhlovu said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 729 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1250 Views