Notorious burglar jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A daring Chimanimani thief who broke into four houses on the same day stealing groceries, money and solar panels was jailed yesterday by a Chimanimani magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Oliver Mutengani was sentenced to an effective two year jail term by Mr Mangoti.The court heard that on May 26 during day light Mutengani broke into four different houses and stole groceries, money and a solar panel in Hiabiso village,Chimanimani.He was caught with his loot by a mob and was surrendered to the police.