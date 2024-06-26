18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Eighteen illegal gold miners who caused mayhem at Rosa mine in Chiweshe last week by destroying property and severely injuring people were dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.

Saini Shirichena (54) and 17 others were denied bail by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.Ndokera advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on June 18 pounced on workers at Rosa mine in Chiweshe around 1800 hours and petrol bombed the mine.The suspects also used explosives, stones and catapults to settle a long standing mining dispute.Employees at the mine, Hillary Paradza lost his hand in the attack while Simbarashe Chihono lost his palm.Tanyaradzwa Ruzengwe was left nursing head injuries.Some injured workers were admitted at Bindura hospital.The violent suspects were only stopped by a troop of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit who acted swiftly and arrested the suspects.