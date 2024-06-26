Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has immediately banned household cattle sales, urging farmers to use village business unit (VBU) auctions to curb the panic selling of animals caused by the recent El Nino-induced drought. Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, announced that cattle sales will now occur through ward-based business unit sale pens to help farmers get the best value for their animals.This decision follows reports of farmers selling cattle in panic to avoid losses due to the severe drought experienced in the 2023/23 season. Zimbabwe, facing its worst drought in 40 years, recently declared a state of disaster. An assessment in April indicated that while some areas have fair grazing and adequate water for up to nine months, the worst-affected regions have resources lasting only three months. Approximately 1,488,523 out of 2,882,710 cattle are at risk in the driest parts of the country.The government has developed various drought mitigation strategies for all livestock species, including beef, dairy cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and poultry. So far, 900 VBUs are ready to conduct livestock sales, with plans to coordinate ward-based sales and attract buyers, including abattoir operators.VBUs will offer additional services like fodder production, feed formulation, and processing, as well as watering points and feed lot facilities. These efforts will be supported by solar-powered boreholes at the sites.