Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
An 86-year-old man, Graham Garnet Metcalf Hall of Borrowdale Brooke, is facing fraud charges for allegedly selling his son's property in Dandaro Village, Harare, for US$250,000 without authorization. The property was owned by Lakeland Ventures (Pvt) Ltd, with Gregory Graham Hall, the complainant, as the sole shareholder.

Graham senior, who appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, was remanded out of custody to July 27 on free bail. According to Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the property was initially bought by Lakeland Ventures in 1998. However, in 2005, Graham senior falsely claimed ownership and transferred the property to his name.

In 2008, Gregory and his mother, Noreece Lesley Hall, were appointed directors of Lakeland Ventures, with Noreece later transferring all her shares to Gregory before her death in 2010. Despite having no ownership, Graham senior sold the property in 2016 to Stephen Heathcote Hacker and facilitated its transfer in 2017.

Gregory discovered the unauthorized sale and reported it to the police, leading to his father's arrest.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Fraud, #Court, #Father

