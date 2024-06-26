Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Daily fuel demand in Zimbabwe has reached 5 million litres, with petrol accounting for 2 million litres and diesel for 3 million litres, according to Dr. Sosten Ziuku, director of energy conservation and renewable energy in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Speaking at a workshop on renewable energy in Harare, Dr. Ziuku stressed the importance of a stable fuel supply for economic stability and growth. He noted that the private sector dominates fuel retailing, while the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOICZ) manages the fuel pipeline and government storage facilities, with over 80 percent of fuel imports transported via the pipeline.

Dr. Ziuku highlighted the government's focus on renewable energy, including mandatory petrol blending with 20 percent ethanol since 2011 and ongoing oil and gas exploration in the northwest. He emphasized the government's commitment to infrastructure maintenance, project completion, and attracting foreign investment to achieve the Vision 2030 goal of an empowered upper-middle-income society.

The workshop discussions underscored Zimbabwe's potential to become a regional hub for energy distribution and transportation.


Source - The Herald

