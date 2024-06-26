Public service job fair a crowd puller

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hundreds of graduates converged at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo for a two-day job fair organized by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The event aimed to establish a national employment database to fill critical vacancies across government ministries and departments.All 24 government ministries participated, overwhelmed by inquiries from enthusiastic young graduates eager to explore job opportunities in the public sector. PSC Commissioner Professor Carroll Themba Khombe highlighted the fair's dual purpose: rejuvenating an aging civil service with modern skills and promoting equal employment opportunities nationwide.The job fair, part of fulfilling devolution requirements, seeks to decentralize employment opportunities beyond major cities like Harare and Bulawayo. By engaging directly with graduates from various regions, the PSC aims to match skills with ministry vacancies more effectively.Head of the PSC's human capital agency, Mr. Walter Mpandawana, identified critical vacancies in economics, energy conservation, meteorology, education, animal husbandry, engineering, architecture, and real estate. Graduates like Ms. Nokuthula Chakanyuka and Mr. Thamsanqa Ndebele expressed optimism about potential employment opportunities and appreciated the chance to interact directly with government ministries.The event underscores the government's commitment to youth employment and service delivery, offering long-term benefits and job security perceived as superior to those in the private sector or NGOs, according to aspiring civil servant Miss Linda Gumbo.