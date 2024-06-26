Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mtsheli Sibanda, a prominent businessman from Nkayi, passed away on June 16 at the age of 52 after battling diabetes for many years. He was laid to rest at his rural home in Mtshatshane village in Nkayi on Saturday. Nkayi South legislator Jabulani Hadebe confirmed Sibanda's death, noting that he was widely known as 'Thokoza', which also named his various shops in Nkayi.Sibanda initially worked as a welder in Zimbabwe before relocating to South Africa, where he expanded his business ventures. He played a significant role in the local economy of Nkayi through his entrepreneurial activities.In honor of Sibanda's legacy, Hadebe launched the Thokoza Business Fund aimed at supporting emerging informal businesses in Nkayi. As a gesture, Hadebe contributed R5,000 as seed capital for the fund, highlighting Sibanda's lasting impact on the community.