Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The progress in upgrading pressure-reducing valves (PRVs) to smart PRVs under the Bulawayo Water and Sewage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) has been sluggish, affecting the project funded by the African Development Fund (ADF).According to recent council minutes, the City of Bulawayo reported delays and challenges in completing payments for services related to the project.In 2016, the government received US$33.6 million from the ADF for BWSSIP, with part of the funding allocated to mains upgrading, renewal, and meter replacement. A contract with Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd was signed for these works, initially valued at US$6.3 million, later increased due to additional works and COVID-19 impacts.During the project, Unik subcontracted Tydan Control Valves (Pty) Ltd to supply and install 26 smart PRVs. However, delays occurred in rehabilitating chambers outside the project area (Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoir Zones) due to material availability issues, leading to non-completion of the PRV component within the project timeline.Subsequent efforts included engaging Tydan Control Valves for the PRV installation and starting procurement for the remaining 12 chamber sites. The City of Bulawayo paid for delivered PRV materials and labor costs, utilizing a remaining balance for installations.Council resolved to adopt recommendations to address these delays and complete the project components under BWSSIP, aiming to enhance water and sewage services in Bulawayo.