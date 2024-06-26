'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) remains unable to regain control of its social media account, X, following a hacking incident last Friday. The account was commandeered by an individual claiming insider status within Zacc, who accused the commission of hesitating to pursue businessman Wicknell Chivayo for alleged corrupt activities involving millions of dollars. As of now, the hacker still maintains control over the account.In a post on the hacked Zacc X account, the hacker lamented the perceived inactivity of Zacc Chairperson Michael Reza, claiming a lack of competence within the commission, even in managing basic tasks like social media accounts. Zacc spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane stated yesterday that there were no updates regarding the compromised account.Analysts interpreted the hacking incident as a manifestation of internal frustrations within Zacc regarding its perceived inability to effectively combat widespread corruption, often hindered by political interference. Social justice activist Ruben Mbofana suggested that the hacker aimed to highlight discontent within Zacc and express public outrage against rampant corruption shielded by those in power.Rejoice Ngwenya noted the irony of the hacking occurring amidst ongoing controversies, hinting at internal dissent and dissatisfaction with the commission's operational shortcomings. Effie Ncube emphasized that the breach further tarnished Zacc's credibility, exacerbating the institution's existing challenges in combating large-scale graft orchestrated by organized crime syndicates.Rashweat Mukundu underscored the incident's implications for IT security in state institutions, calling for strengthened digital security measures and greater transparency in digital policies to safeguard against such threats and protect data privacy.