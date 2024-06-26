Latest News Editor's Choice


Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The ZIFA Referees Committee has decided to boycott officiating any Northern Region Division One league matches involving former Premier Soccer League side Black Rhinos. This decision follows an incident on June 16th at Mhangura stadium, where referee Pride Benhura was attacked by members of the Black Rhinos technical team after awarding a penalty to CC Lee Mhangura.

In a letter addressed to the Northern Region Division One league administration, ZIFA stated, "We are hereby informing you that the Referees Committee has decided to withdraw their services from all matches involving Black Rhinos Football Club, this decision applies to both home and away matches."

Referees' safety has been a recurring concern in Zimbabwean football. Previous incidents include the abandonment of a Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and CAPS United due to fan protests against referee decisions, and similar incidents during a match between Chegutu Pirates and Dynamos.

The Referees Committee has issued an ultimatum to the Northern Region Division One administrators, insisting on concrete measures to ensure the safety of match officials before, during, and after matches involving Black Rhinos. The boycott will continue until these measures are effectively implemented.

Source - newzimbabwe

