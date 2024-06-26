Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens better known as 'AmaPanyaza' will lose their jobs with immediate effect.

This was announced on an internal Gauteng Province internal circular addressed to 'All Green Army EPWP Participants' circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

Reads the circular, "This communique serves to remind you regarding the contractual agreement that came to an end on 31 May 2024.

"Furthermore, you are informed that you will receive payment for the days worked during the month of June 2024.

"Please note that there will be a delay regarding the payment of stipends for the month of June, due to the administrative and systemic processes, that have to be followed after the contractual agreement came to an end on 31 May 2024."



Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen once said the Gauteng crime Prevention wardens (Amapanyaza) are untrained and incompetent.

Steenhuisen was speaking outside the Soshanguve Police Station during a crime awareness rally.

This according to DA is amidst an increased crime in the community.

Steenhuisen said the DA is capable of doing better than Amapanyaza.

"Because next year when we take over government in Gauteng, the DA will use the precedent created by Lesufi to replace his useless crime wardens with a fully-fledged Gauteng police force that will keep you safe!"

"In the Western Cape, the DA has created the Law Enforcement Advancement Project, or LEAP," he said.

