ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

State-owned public broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is hunting for a new chief executive officer to replace Adelaide Chikunguru who left under a cloud of corporate governance failures, malpractices and corruption in March.The State broadcaster has flighted an advert of the vacancy.The ZBC appointed, Charles Munganasa as Acting Chief Executive Officer 2 months ago.