Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have been left baffled after two security breaches on two separate days at the Borrowdale home of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son and deputy finance minister, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa.

In the latest incident, on June 25, an intruder whom police are dubbing the "ghost raider" left six cartridges – three outside Mnangagwa's main bedroom door and three on the lawn outside the double storey property on Camel Road which is guarded by two police officers, sources told ZimLive.

The first breach took place on June 23 at around 10PM when Mnangagwa, who was watching TV with his wife, called the police officers after hearing unusual noises coming from the ceiling.

The officers surveyed the house and the perimeter but saw nothing suspicious.

Mnangagwa called the officers a second time at around 11.50PM and asked them to check the roof. There, officers found a bag loaded with some of the deputy minister's possessions including torn documents and two Apple MacBook laptops and a MacBook iPad which appeared to have been deliberately damaged.

The deputy minister, according to sources, said all the items had been taken from his bedroom. He also informed officers that his gun, a 9mm Beretta pistol with 15 live cartridges was missing, together with US$500 cash which was in the bag.

In the kitchen, the intruder had retrieved a loaf of bread from the kitchen unit and dumped it on the floor near the door.

In one final bizarre act, the intruder went to the garage and cut the driver's head rest of Mnangagwa's parked Land Rover Defender.

Police swarmed the property on June 24, including a canine unit, but there was no trace of the suspect, and no evidence of any forced entry, ZimLive understands.

And then, just after 7.30AM on June 26, the deputy minister's eight-year-old son went to his parents' bedroom and as he was about to knock on the door he saw a live cartridge lying on the floor and police were called.

Investigators managed to locate three cartridges within two meters of the door, and a further three on the lawn outside the property.

"Police are certain that the live cartridges inside the house were definitely not there when they attended the first incident," a source said.

"The two incidents have left police thinking they are chasing a ghost raider, because how is it possible to twice enter a house guarded by armed officers and then vanish into thin air?"

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi initially said he was busy, and later did not take our calls.

The 35-year-old David was named to the strategic ministry by his father in September last year, amid nepotism criticism.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 270 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 357 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

21 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 566 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1825 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 670 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1246 Views