Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

Staff reporter

Zanu PF Buhera West MP Tafadzwa Mugwadi has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba to ban journalists from covering events and functions at State House.In a fascist input on the issue on X (formerly Twitter), Mugwadi, a vocal opposition MDC activist-turned Zanu PF propaganda mouthpiece and now legislator, says:"If I were you Mhofu (Charamba), these disrespectful stupids would not ever set their dirty feet at State House. For goodness sake, even if u hate him so much, a media house worth its existence would not go on a diatribe against a Presidential communication valve this way. Close the door mhofu."