Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kenya's Ruto eats humble pie

by Associated Press
2 hrs ago | Views
U-turn ... Kenyan President William Ruto gives an address at State House in Nairobi on June 26, 2024 (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)
Kenyan President William Ruto said Wednesday he won't sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes, a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead. It was the biggest assault on Kenya's government in decades.

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt, but Kenyans said the bill caused more economic pain as millions struggle to get by. The chaos on Tuesday led the government to deploy the military, and Ruto called protesters' actions "treasonous."

The president now says the bill caused "widespread dissatisfaction" and he has listened and "conceded." It's a major setback for Ruto, who came to power vowing to help Kenyans cope with rising costs but has seen much of the country, led by youth, unite in opposition to his latest attempt at reforms.

"It is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation on how do we manage the affairs of the country together," he said.

AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma reports amid heavy police presence, Kenya starts clearing debris after protests.

Kenyans faced the lingering smell of tear gas and military in the streets a day after the latest protests saw thousands storm parliament, an act of defiance that Ruto had called an "existential" threat. At least 22 people were killed, a human rights group said, and police were accused of some shooting deaths.

Ruto acknowledged deaths, calling it an "unfortunate situation," and offered condolences. He said about 200 people had been wounded.

Nairobi has seen protests in the past, but activists and others warned the stakes were more dangerous. Ruto on Tuesday vowed to quash unrest "at whatever cost," even as more protests were called at State House on Thursday.

"We are dealing with a new phenomenon and a group of people that is not predictable. If it would have been the normal demonstrations, I'd say it will fizzle out with time, but we don't know whether these people will fear the army," said Herman Manyora, an analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi.

He said the president missed an opportunity in his national address Tuesday night to adopt a more conciliatory approach.

Kenya's High Court on Wednesday ordered the military deployment suspended after a challenge by the Kenya Law Society.

Kenyans united beyond tribal and other divisions in the effort to keep the finance bill from becoming law. It would have raised taxes and fees on a range of daily items and services, from egg imports to bank transfers.

There were no reports of violence Wednesday, but there was fear. Civil society groups have reported abductions of people involved in recent protests and expect more to come. The High Court ordered police to release all people arrested in the protests. Ruto said those allegedly abducted had been released or processed in court.

Many young people who helped vote Ruto into power in 2022 with cheers for his promises of economic relief now object to the pain of reforms. Part of the parliament building burned Tuesday, and clashes occurred in several communities beyond the capital.

At least 22 people were killed, the Kenya National Human Rights Commission said. Commission chairperson Roseline Odede said 300 others were injured and 50 people were arrested.

The mother of a teenager killed, Edith Wanjiku, told journalists at a morgue that the police who shot her son should be charged with murder because her 19-year-old son had been unarmed.

"He had just completed school and was peacefully protesting," she said.

Parliament, city hall and the supreme court were cordoned off with tape reading "Crime Scene Do Not Enter." Authorities said police fired over 700 blanks to disperse protesters in the Nairobi suburb of Githurai overnight.

"My plea to the president is to listen to us and understand that this financial bill they want to pass is not as important as people's lives," said one Nairobi businessman, Gideon Hamisi. "Many young people lost their lives yesterday. I am a young man, and I feel deeply pained by what transpired."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for dialogue, asserting that Kenya's constitution had been suspended. "Kenya cannot afford to kill its children just because the children are asking for food, jobs and a listening ear," he said in a statement.

In Nairobi, a regional hub for expatriates and home to a United Nations complex, inequality among Kenyans has sharpened along with long-held frustrations over state corruption. The booming young population is also frustrated by the lavish lifestyles of politicians including the president. Some who had passionately supported Ruto, who won power by portraying himself as a "hustler" of humble background, feel betrayed.

The youth, commonly referred to as Gen Zs, mobilized the protests and sought to keep lawmakers from approving the finance bill Tuesday. Ruto had had two weeks to sign the bill into law.

The president's concession was "self preservation" by a leader worried about his reputation, opposition Sen. Edwin Sifuna wrote on X.

The events are a sharp turn for Ruto, who has been embraced by the United States as a welcome partner in Africa while frustration grows elsewhere on the continent with the U.S. and some other Western powers.

In May, Ruto went to Washington in the first state visit by an African leader in 16 years. On Tuesday, as the protests exploded, the U.S designated Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a largely symbolic act but one highlighting their security partnership. Also Tuesday, hundreds of Kenyan police deployed to lead a multinational force against gangs in Haiti, an initiative that brought thanks from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Now Kenya's government, along with protesters, face pleas for calm from partners including the U.S., which joined a dozen other nations in a statement Tuesday expressing "deep concern" over the violence and abductions.

"How did we get here?" Kenya's vice president, Rigathi Gachagua, asked Wednesday in nationally broadcast comments after the president's turnabout, openly wondering how the government had become so unpopular in just two years. "We were the darling of the Kenyan people."


Source - AP

Comments


Must Read

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 1024 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

15 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

17 hrs ago | 919 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

19 hrs ago | 359 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

20 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Zimbabwe issues $30 fine for smoking vehicles

22 hrs ago | 475 Views

2 SANDF captains killed in DRC operation

22 hrs ago | 567 Views

Hellen Zille's DA panics over MK's Electoral court application

23 hrs ago | 1833 Views

4 people killed in truck, Nissan Note accident

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu appear in court

23 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe currency code changes to ZWG

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA rejects ANC of Ramaphosa's overtures

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

26 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 1251 Views