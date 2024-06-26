Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

by Staff reporter
Triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya has won Zimbabwe's first medal at the ongoing  Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Doula, Cameroon.

The 25-year-old who is making his debut at the  Africa Senior Championship bagged a silver medal after a 16.87m leap.

The leap has not qualified him yet for the Olympics but gives him more ranking points with world ranking set to be considered as another qualification option.

