Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

Triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya has won Zimbabwe's first medal at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Doula, Cameroon.The 25-year-old who is making his debut at the Africa Senior Championship bagged a silver medal after a 16.87m leap.The leap has not qualified him yet for the Olympics but gives him more ranking points with world ranking set to be considered as another qualification option.