Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships
2 hrs ago | Views
Triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya has won Zimbabwe's first medal at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Doula, Cameroon.
The 25-year-old who is making his debut at the Africa Senior Championship bagged a silver medal after a 16.87m leap.
The leap has not qualified him yet for the Olympics but gives him more ranking points with world ranking set to be considered as another qualification option.
Source - zbc