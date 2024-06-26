Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

News / National

by Staff reporter

19-year-old beauty queen, Owami Ndlovu leaves for India this Thursday where she will represent the country at the international pageant starting this Saturday.She joins more than 60 other beauty queens from across the globe who are vying for the crown.Ndlovu is confident she will put up a great performance."I think I've managed to really get my ducks in a row and prepare properly, and I'm pretty confident that I will do well with the preparation that I've done so far, with the help of my family and friends. I think my preparation is pretty good, and I think I'm going to do pretty well at the Internationals. I think Zimbabwe was one of the last queens to be selected.She added, "I've taken part in two local pageants and the first one I took part in, I didn't do so well but I went back again and I ended up winning that one. That's the one that I was meant to travel with last year when my visa got denied and then this one as well."The finals of the pageant are set for the 7th of July.