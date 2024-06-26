ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Students Union president, Allan Chipoyi, has issued an ultimatum to the Judicial Service Commission, demanding that they provide the CVs and scoresheets of the recently appointed judges within seven days. This demand follows complaints that some of the new judges failed their interviews, had outstanding debts, and faced corruption charges.Recently, Chief Justice Luke Malaba swore in about 12 High Court judges at a ceremony held at the Constitutional Court in Harare. Among them was Justice Garainesu Mawadze, who now serves as Deputy Judge President of the High Court, alongside Justice Mary Zimba-Dube.The 10 new High Court judges are Justice Faith Mushure, Justice Ngoni Nduna, Justice Regis Demure, Justice Phillipa Phillips, Justice Gibson Mandaza, Justice Joel Mambara, Justice Naison Chivayo, Justice Vivian Ndlovu, Justice Sijabuliso Siziba, and Justice Mpokiseng Dube. Additionally, Justice Maxwell Kaitano was appointed as an Administrative Court judge.The High Court currently has 68 judges, contributing to a total of more than 80 judges in the judiciary.