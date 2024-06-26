Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition activists are urging Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the corruption scandals currently being exposed by the media, particularly those involving local businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu, and Mike Chimombe. They warn that if Mnangagwa fails to take action, he risks being ousted, similar to the fate of the late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.Wicknell Chivayo, a close ally of Mnangagwa, remains at large despite being wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with a dubious US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender scandal. Chivayo has boasted about his influence over Mnangagwa, suggesting that the president is unable to act against him.In contrast, Chivayo's estranged partners, Mpofu and Chimombe, have turned themselves in to the Anti-Corruption Commission over a separate issue. The two are currently in detention over a US$88 million goat tender deal.