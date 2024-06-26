Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Opposition activists are urging Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the corruption scandals currently being exposed by the media, particularly those involving local businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu, and Mike Chimombe. They warn that if Mnangagwa fails to take action, he risks being ousted, similar to the fate of the late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Wicknell Chivayo, a close ally of Mnangagwa, remains at large despite being wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with a dubious US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender scandal. Chivayo has boasted about his influence over Mnangagwa, suggesting that the president is unable to act against him.

In contrast, Chivayo's estranged partners, Mpofu and Chimombe, have turned themselves in to the Anti-Corruption Commission over a separate issue. The two are currently in detention over a US$88 million goat tender deal.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

14 hrs ago | 2346 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

15 hrs ago | 1806 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

16 hrs ago | 482 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

16 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

16 hrs ago | 699 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

17 hrs ago | 7381 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

17 hrs ago | 632 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

17 hrs ago | 137 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

17 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

17 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

17 hrs ago | 369 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

26 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 186 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

26 Jun 2024 at 21:22hrs | 323 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

26 Jun 2024 at 21:18hrs | 464 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

26 Jun 2024 at 21:03hrs | 306 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

26 Jun 2024 at 20:56hrs | 188 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

26 Jun 2024 at 20:52hrs | 171 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

26 Jun 2024 at 20:48hrs | 315 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

26 Jun 2024 at 20:06hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

26 Jun 2024 at 19:33hrs | 1103 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

26 Jun 2024 at 16:52hrs | 384 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

26 Jun 2024 at 15:55hrs | 3815 Views