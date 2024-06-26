News / National

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court after the state decided to keep ex-senator Jameson Timba and 78 other CCC activists in jail "for security reasons."A magistrate then dismissed their bail applications during a virtual hearing.Security was tight at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court in Harare ahead of the bail application ruling for former opposition minister Jameson Timba and 78 activists.This came as the court was worried about the situation if the suspects were brought physically to Rotten Row amid solidarity mobilisation by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leaders sympathetic to former leader Nelson Chamisa.Opposition veteran Amos Chibaya two days ago urged their supporters to come in large numbers to back Timba and other detainees.Timba and colleagues were arrested on 16 June for convening a private meeting to discuss youth issues over a braai at his Avondale home.Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) says police have arrested the wife of its Harare province secretary-general Ronald Hondongwa who is detained together with former opposition minister Jameson Timba and 77 other activists.Hondongwa's wife is accused of holding a placard demanding the release of her husband. Hondongwa is a teacher with a disability and he is enduring a torrid time in prison."He can't eat or bath without assistance from his wife," Artuz says.