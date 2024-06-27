No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION CCC official Jameson Timba and 77 fellow party activists, arrested nearly two weeks ago in Harare for allegedly gathering "with intent to promote violence," have been remanded in custody until July 10. Magistrate Ruth Moyo denied their bail application, citing that they were a public security threat and not suitable candidates for bail.Timba and the other activists have been in remand prison since their arrest on June 16 while commemorating the Day of the African Child, according to CCC officials. The group is represented by lawyers Agency Gumbo, Lazarus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu, and Webster Jiti.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira alleged that on June 16, police received a tip-off that the accused were holding an unsanctioned gathering with the intent of engaging in an unlawful demonstration in Harare. The court was informed that there were skirmishes during the arrest as the accused resisted and fought back, resulting in injuries to two individuals.However, the accused claimed that the police used excessive force, including tear gas, to arrest them.