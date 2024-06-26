Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 1 - 0 ComorosZimbabwe has registered an opening win at the Hollywood Bets Cosafa Cup 2024 competition after beating Comoros 1-0 in Gqeberha, South Africa on Thursday.Interim head coach Jairos Tapera had lost his two matches in the Fifa World Cup Qualifier 2026 and was in charge of a Warriors team now ranked a poorly 38 in Africa.He engineered a cohesive performance with fit and dynamic players from the local players.And it was another Tapera, Michael who delivered the killer blow, slinking ahead of a Comoros defender, to deftly guide the Farai Banda corner into the far corner.The 53rd-minute lead was the least Zimbabwe deserved.They were disciplined and while the first half lacked penetration, they showed patience in the second to get the winner.The Warriors dominated possession, gobbling up 63% of it, firing 10 shots at goal, seven of them on target. Comoros, who sit atop their Fifa World Cup Qualifying group, had seven at goal and only three on target.It is a solid start for Zimbabwe, in a Fifa Category A tournament, meaning wins there affect world rankings.They face Kenya and the defending champions next, hoping their opening success is an indicator of things to come.