Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Michael tapera Zimbabwe football player PIC: X/@online_zifa
Zimbabwe 1 - 0 Comoros
Zimbabwe has registered an opening win at the Hollywood Bets Cosafa Cup 2024 competition after beating Comoros 1-0 in Gqeberha, South Africa on Thursday.

Interim head coach Jairos Tapera had lost his two matches in the Fifa World Cup Qualifier 2026 and was in charge of a Warriors team now ranked a poorly 38 in Africa.

He engineered a cohesive performance with fit and dynamic players from the local players.

And it was another Tapera, Michael who delivered the killer blow, slinking ahead of a Comoros defender, to deftly guide the Farai Banda corner into the far corner.

The 53rd-minute lead was the least Zimbabwe deserved.

They were disciplined and while the first half lacked penetration, they showed patience in the second to get the winner.

The Warriors dominated possession, gobbling up 63% of it, firing 10 shots at goal, seven of them on target. Comoros, who sit atop their Fifa World Cup Qualifying group, had seven at goal and only three on target.

It is a solid start for Zimbabwe, in a Fifa Category A tournament, meaning wins there affect world rankings.

They face Kenya and the defending champions next, hoping their opening success is an indicator of things to come.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

14 hrs ago | 2346 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

15 hrs ago | 1807 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

16 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

16 hrs ago | 700 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

16 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

16 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

17 hrs ago | 7395 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

17 hrs ago | 632 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

17 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

17 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

26 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 186 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

26 Jun 2024 at 21:22hrs | 323 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

26 Jun 2024 at 21:18hrs | 464 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

26 Jun 2024 at 21:03hrs | 306 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

26 Jun 2024 at 20:56hrs | 188 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

26 Jun 2024 at 20:52hrs | 171 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

26 Jun 2024 at 20:48hrs | 315 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

26 Jun 2024 at 20:06hrs | 406 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

26 Jun 2024 at 19:33hrs | 1103 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

26 Jun 2024 at 16:52hrs | 384 Views

Farai Matsika loses battle over control of Croco Motors

26 Jun 2024 at 15:55hrs | 3816 Views