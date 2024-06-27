Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government will ensure thorough diligence in issuing passports to guarantee that only Zimbabweans receive them, legislators have been informed.Acting Leader of Government Business, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will be vigilant in preventing non-Zimbabweans from obtaining passports.This assurance came in response to Silobela legislator Jonah Nyevera's query about measures to ensure only bona fide Zimbabweans benefit from the facility.Minister Mhona explained that Zimbabwe's Embassy in South Africa will closely coordinate with the Registrar General's office in Harare to ensure a stringent verification process.Transparency, accountability, and due diligence will be prioritized, he assured.