by Staff reporter

The recent statements by General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), claiming that the US approach in Africa is "African-led but US-enabled," have heightened anxieties across the continent. Despite assurances that the US has no military footprint or bases in Africa, diplomatic sources expressed concerns about the implications of such involvement, particularly amid the current geopolitical tensions and proxy wars.AFRICOM is currently facilitating the African Chiefs of Defence Conference in Botswana, bringing together delegates from 35 African nations to ostensibly address terrorism. However, some diplomats argue that the US presence is more about countering the influence of Russia and China in Africa and securing access to the continent's rich mineral resources, such as lithium.The increased US presence is seen by some as a response to Russia and China's growing influence in Africa and as an attempt to pull African nations back into the US sphere of influence. Critics also view the conference as a guise for the US to pursue its strategic interests, rather than genuinely addressing regional security concerns.Historically, Zimbabwe has played a role in supporting US security efforts, such as preventing terrorist attacks on US embassies and assisting American soldiers in conflict zones. However, relations have soured due to the US imposing economic sanctions on Zimbabwe over its land redistribution policies.The comments by General Langley, alongside the US's increased involvement in African affairs, are perceived as an escalation of its foreign policy on the continent, raising concerns about the true intentions behind its actions.