Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Private sector leaders and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) have praised the performance of Zimbabwe's structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), citing its stability and positive impact on price predictability and inflation control. Global financial institutions like the African Development Bank (AfDB) have also commended the introduction of the ZiG, which is backed by gold and foreign currency reserves.

At the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 congress in Victoria Falls, representatives from the government, RBZ, and private sector expressed satisfaction with ZiG's impact on the economy and encouraged Zimbabweans to trust the currency.

Dr. Steven Moyo from the RBZ highlighted the bank's commitment to maintaining robust liquidity measures and promoting the wide acceptance of ZiG. The RBZ aims to ensure the currency's stability by keeping liquidity within set targets and supporting its use in government transactions.

The RBZ has focused on addressing challenges related to currency change and maintaining a tight monetary stance to prevent excess liquidity. The government and the RBZ are dedicated to ensuring ZiG's stability, which has already led to decreased parallel market activity and more predictable pricing.

The positive impact of ZiG on inflation was noted, with annual inflation dropping to -2.4% in May 2024, indicating disinflation and price corrections. The goal is to make ZiG the preferred currency for domestic transactions, while the US dollar remains for foreign transactions.

Professor Ashok Chakravarti, special advisor to the Ministry of Finance, emphasized the need to build confidence in ZiG over time. He explained that past inflation and exchange rate issues were due to uncontrolled money supply growth, which has now been addressed through structured currency measures.

The AfDB's principal country economist, Kelvin Banda, supported ZiG, noting its necessity and positive outcomes, such as reduced inflation. ZNCC's outgoing president, Mike Kamungeremu, appreciated the RBZ's commitment to not printing excess money and encouraged continued consultation with stakeholders before implementing new measures.

The congress concluded with optimism about ZiG's future, emphasizing the importance of building and maintaining confidence in the structured currency to support Zimbabwe's economic stability and growth.



Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

33 mins ago | 35 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

37 mins ago | 32 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

51 mins ago | 67 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

53 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Norman Maroto dies

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

18 hrs ago | 2702 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

18 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

18 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

19 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

19 hrs ago | 761 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

24 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

24 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

27 Jun 2024 at 09:24hrs | 870 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

27 Jun 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2713 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

27 Jun 2024 at 08:45hrs | 422 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

27 Jun 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2055 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 4288 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

27 Jun 2024 at 06:59hrs | 555 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

27 Jun 2024 at 06:58hrs | 657 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

27 Jun 2024 at 06:57hrs | 534 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

27 Jun 2024 at 06:56hrs | 740 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 103 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 290 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

27 Jun 2024 at 06:52hrs | 89 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

27 Jun 2024 at 06:51hrs | 813 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

27 Jun 2024 at 06:50hrs | 364 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

27 Jun 2024 at 06:49hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

27 Jun 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1356 Views