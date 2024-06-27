Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NetOne Cellular allegedly lost ZiG285,817 to a suspected hacker who exploited the RTGS to ZiG currency conversion from April this year. Takunda Gwaranda (21) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr. Dennis Mangosi on charges of fraud and money laundering and was remanded in custody pending a bail application.

Prosecutor Mr. Thomas Chanakira alleges that between May 10 and 13, Gwaranda hacked into NetOne's OneMoney Wallet and transferred ZiG285,817 to various EcoCash accounts using a line registered in his mother’s name. NetOne contends that the amount was not in Gwaranda's account but was phantom money transferred by exploiting a glitch in their system. Gwaranda's wallet had only ZiG340.68 at the time of the transactions.

The fraudulent transfers were processed through EFT Corporation Zimbabwe, ZimSwitch, and EcoCash, funded by NetOne's OneMoney escrow account. The scheme depleted NetOne's funds, with FBC Bank ultimately settling the transactions. Some proceeds were converted to assets, which are yet to be recovered. Although some funds were recovered after the wallets were frozen, the exact amount is still unknown.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

38 mins ago | 33 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

40 mins ago | 36 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

51 mins ago | 68 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

53 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Norman Maroto dies

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

18 hrs ago | 2702 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

18 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

19 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

19 hrs ago | 761 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

24 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

24 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

27 Jun 2024 at 09:24hrs | 870 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

27 Jun 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2713 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

27 Jun 2024 at 08:45hrs | 422 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

27 Jun 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2055 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 4288 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

27 Jun 2024 at 06:59hrs | 555 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

27 Jun 2024 at 06:58hrs | 657 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

27 Jun 2024 at 06:57hrs | 534 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

27 Jun 2024 at 06:56hrs | 740 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 103 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 290 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

27 Jun 2024 at 06:52hrs | 89 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

27 Jun 2024 at 06:51hrs | 813 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

27 Jun 2024 at 06:50hrs | 364 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

27 Jun 2024 at 06:49hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

27 Jun 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1356 Views