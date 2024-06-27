Latest News Editor's Choice


Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Liquor Licensing Board (LLB) in Zimbabwe is cracking down on non-compliant night spots and bottle stores to address the rise of illegal drinking outlets, many of which are associated with criminal activities and poor hygiene. These establishments must adhere to new regulations or risk losing their operating licenses.

The LLB's initiative aims to curb unauthorized drinking spots and enhance public safety. It involves comprehensive physical inspections to ensure compliance with operational, health, and safety standards. Night spots must be soundproofed, air-conditioned, hygienic, and free from police fines to be licensed. Bar counter-tops and shelves should have smooth, invulnerable surfaces, firefighting appliances, and fire escape facilities with visible notices.

This move is part of the government's broader effort to combat drug and substance abuse and to prevent alcohol sales to minors. The LLB emphasized its commitment to law enforcement and regulatory compliance.

All 2023-issued licenses expire soon, and thorough inspections will be conducted for renewals. Establishments failing to meet the criteria may face suspension or revocation of their licenses. Licenses will only be renewed after compliance inspections.

The new regulations also consider previous infractions such as operating in busy or inappropriate locations and being linked to public complaints or police fines. The LLB will collaborate with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and police during the licensing process.

Industry players expressed concerns about the high costs of revamping their establishments to meet the new standards and requested a grace period to comply. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works indicates there are only 12 licensed nightclubs in Bulawayo, and many establishments are operating illegally as nightclubs, violating both government regulations and council by-laws. The city council enforces by-laws that restrict alcohol service in restaurants unless accompanied by food and regulates different types of liquor licenses and permits.



Source - The Chronicle

