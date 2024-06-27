BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has completed the allocation of 1,636 trading bays for informal traders along 5th Avenue and at Bhaktas sites. This move comes in response to the sharp increase in informal trading in the city, which has raised concerns about overcrowding and littering in the central business district.Town clerk Christopher Dube announced the completion of the allocation process in a notice dated June 26, stating that 576 bays were allocated along 5th Avenue and another 1,060 bays at Bhaktas. A total of 1,660 micro-enterprises trading in fruits, vegetables, and clothing have been allocated spaces at these sites.Dube urged beneficiaries to review the allocation list available with association leaders and at the Dugmore informal trading offices. To secure their bays, traders must pay the applicable license and monthly rental fees and occupy their designated spaces by June 30. Any bays not occupied by this date will be re-allocated to traders on the city's waiting list for micro, small, and medium enterprises.He also reminded all micro-enterprise traders to clear outstanding rental and license fees and renew their licenses by June 30. Those with significant outstanding fees are encouraged to contact the council to establish a workable payment plan. Dube warned illegal traders to stop their activities or face legal consequences, emphasizing that operating from designated places ensures compliance with regulations and allows the council to better serve traders' needs.