Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government is fast-tracking road rehabilitation projects in urban centers under the Nhimbe/Ilima programme, a joint effort involving local authorities, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency. Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe emphasized the importance of functional local government systems in achieving national development priorities.

Garwe highlighted that the programme aims to accelerate progress towards Vision 2030, bringing the benefits of an upper-middle-income economy to citizens sooner. He urged local authorities to support the initiative, which is funded through Zinara for equipment, maintenance, and technical support.

The Nhimbe/Ilima Road Rehabilitation Programme involves local authorities pooling their equipment to undertake projects within their provinces. Garwe noted that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency will provide technical backstopping. He also called on local authorities to submit their master plans by the June 30 deadline, as outlined in the local authorities' service delivery Blueprint launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The government aims to enhance service delivery without extending the deadline further.

Source - newsday
