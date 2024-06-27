Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Graham Garnet Metcalf, an 86-year-old former director of Lakeland Ventures (Pvt) Ltd, faced court proceedings after being accused by his son, Gregory Graham Hall, of misappropriating US$250,000 from the company.The alleged incident involved the sale of Dandaro Village in Borrowdale, Harare, which Metcalf reportedly sold to Stephen Heathcote Hacker in 2016.Metcalf was accused of fraudulent misrepresentation to transfer the property into his name and subsequently to Hacker's name, despite no longer being a director of Lakeland Ventures.The court heard that Metcalf had initially been a director of Lakeland Ventures along with his ex-wife, Noreece Lesley Hall, until his dismissal in 2008. Following Noreece's passing in 2010, Gregory Hall became the major shareholder of the company. Metcalf's alleged actions came to light during investigations prompted by Gregory Hall's report to the police.Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa granted Metcalf bail pending further investigation, with the case continuing as allegations of fraud and misrepresentation were pursued by the prosecution.