Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Mukuru employees, Bessie Mbiro (35) and Tinotenda Ranganwa (31), faced charges of money laundering and fraud in Harare magistrate court after allegedly stealing US$100,000 from their employer. Represented by Moses Nyatsoma, they were each granted US$500 bail and the case was remanded until August 20.The State's allegations, presented by court documents, state that in October 2023, Mbiro and Ranganwa conspired with accomplices who remain at large to register multiple accounts with Send Money Home, trading as Mukuru, using stolen identification cards and driver's licenses. They allegedly advertised parcels supposedly sent from abroad, requiring payment for agent fees through Mukuru's platform.Mbiro reportedly provided order numbers via her mobile phone and identification cards, directing funds into Ranganwa's account. Ranganwa, using the stolen IDs supplied by Mbiro, allegedly withdrew the funds and shared the proceeds.Suspicion arose on June 7, 2024, when a Mukuru compliance officer noticed irregular transactions at Ranganwa's workstation. Subsequent investigation and CCTV footage revealed Ranganwa conducting unauthorized transactions and concealing the evidence, leading to the recovery of suspicious identity cards from his workstation.The case continues with ongoing investigations into the alleged fraudulent activities involving misappropriated funds from Mukuru.