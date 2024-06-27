Norman Maroto dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Norman Maroto, aged 40, the last forward to score over 20 goals in a premiership season, passed away in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Harare, where he had been admitted and placed on life support.The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), where he served as Communications Officer alongside fellow legend Desmond Maringwa and a team of former stars, confirmed his passing."FUZ wishes to inform friends and all football stakeholders of the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto. Mourners are gathering at No. 2360 Tynwald South, Harare. Further details will follow soon," said FUZ.Affectionately known as Normara, Maroto had an illustrious career spanning over a decade, playing for teams like Gunners and Motor Action. He rose to prominence during his time at Churchill School when he emerged as a teenager in Dynamos, part of what later became known as "The KidzNet squad." This team of high school academy graduates, formed as a backup when senior footballers went on strike, made a significant impact in the league.