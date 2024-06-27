Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
Two teenagers from Cowdray Park sparked community concern after allegedly stealing over US$2,000 from a relative and using the money on electronics, clothes, and other items.

The boys, aged 13 and 15, have not been identified due to their age. According to a neighbour who wished to remain anonymous, the 13-year-old reportedly took the money his grandfather had earned from selling a cow, intended for a borehole project.

"The teenager gave the money to his 15-year-old friend, who then bought a television, solar panel, inverter, clothes, and more," the neighbour said.

The grandfather initially sought to recover the stolen items without involving the police. However, recent discoveries of additional purchases, including a laptop accessory and new clothes, prompted residents to involve authorities.

"We're concerned these boys aren't attending school and are spending time in homes led by children with parents abroad," the neighbour added. "US$2,000 is a significant sum of money, and their truancy is worrisome."

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele declined to comment due to the out-of-court settlement reached by the families.

Source - cite
