Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to suppress dissent and opposition activities ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit in August.This crackdown follows the detention of former opposition minister Jameson Timba and 78 others for holding a private meeting on June 16 to discuss youth issues.Mnangagwa's actions have drawn criticism for violating constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and expression, amidst longstanding accusations of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.The Sadc election observer mission has rejected the legitimacy of Zimbabwe's elections, citing failure to meet constitutional and Sadc standards for democratic elections.This has exacerbated diplomatic tensions, particularly with Zambia, where Mnangagwa has accused the country of hosting Africom to destabilize the region, a claim denied by US officials.As preparations for the Sadc summit in Harare continue, Mnangagwa seeks to present a facade of progress while warning against any challenges to his authority.His government is refurbishing infrastructure and tightening security measures to ensure a smooth summit, underscoring his determination to maintain control amidst internal and international scrutiny.