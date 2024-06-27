Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to suppress dissent and opposition activities ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit in August.

This crackdown follows the detention of former opposition minister Jameson Timba and 78 others for holding a private meeting on June 16 to discuss youth issues.

Mnangagwa's actions have drawn criticism for violating constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and expression, amidst longstanding accusations of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

The Sadc election observer mission has rejected the legitimacy of Zimbabwe's elections, citing failure to meet constitutional and Sadc standards for democratic elections.

This has exacerbated diplomatic tensions, particularly with Zambia, where Mnangagwa has accused the country of hosting Africom to destabilize the region, a claim denied by US officials.

As preparations for the Sadc summit in Harare continue, Mnangagwa seeks to present a facade of progress while warning against any challenges to his authority.

His government is refurbishing infrastructure and tightening security measures to ensure a smooth summit, underscoring his determination to maintain control amidst internal and international scrutiny.

Source - online

Must Read

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

1 min ago | 0 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

41 mins ago | 40 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

43 mins ago | 43 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

54 mins ago | 76 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

56 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Norman Maroto dies

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

18 hrs ago | 2707 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

18 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

19 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

19 hrs ago | 762 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

24 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

24 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

27 Jun 2024 at 09:24hrs | 870 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

27 Jun 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2714 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

27 Jun 2024 at 08:45hrs | 423 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

27 Jun 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2055 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 4294 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

27 Jun 2024 at 06:59hrs | 555 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

27 Jun 2024 at 06:58hrs | 657 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

27 Jun 2024 at 06:57hrs | 534 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

27 Jun 2024 at 06:56hrs | 741 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 103 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

27 Jun 2024 at 06:55hrs | 290 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

27 Jun 2024 at 06:52hrs | 89 Views