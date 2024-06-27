Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a dramatic incident recently witnessed in Bulawayo's Gwabalanda suburb, an unidentified thief narrowly evaded a mob attack after being caught stealing inside a house.According to reports, the homeowner's child stumbled upon the intruder, prompting a swift alert to neighbors who quickly responded.Fearing the approaching mob, the thief reportedly escaped through a window, making off with a 40-inch plasma television and US$300 that had been concealed in a wardrobe. A resident, speaking anonymously to B-Metro, described the chaotic scene:"The family was away when one of their children returned and heard noises inside. Acting fast, he alerted neighbors and passersby about the intruder.""Community members gathered and searched the house, but the thief had already fled. They discovered that the family's 40-inch plasma TV and US$300 were missing from the wardrobe," the resident explained.Another witness, Munyaradzi Marufu, recounted finding broken glass from a shattered window at the scene.Gwabalanda suburb has seen a rise in daytime robberies, adding to concerns among residents about security in the area.