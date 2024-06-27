Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

Councilor Dumisani Nkomo of Bulawayo's Ward Five has launched an ambitious initiative to repair 1,000 streetlights using funds allocated from the city council's Ward Retention Fund.Nkomo reported that 100 lights have already been restored, with plans underway for the Ward Development Committee to draft a strategic plan for ward development."We aim to repair 1,000 streetlights through the Ward Retention Fund. About 100 lights have been fixed, and we've received positive responses from both corporate entities and individuals to repair an additional 1,000 lights. Our next step involves transitioning from conventional to solar-powered lights. The councillor and the ward development committee will soon engage in more structured discussions with the corporate sector to expand public lighting beyond the initial target," Nkomo stated.He emphasized that the Ward Development Committee, in collaboration with residents, will formulate a comprehensive strategic plan with budgetary provisions."This proactive approach aims to enhance development and service delivery. Each suburb within the ward will also create its own development strategy, spanning four years with annual reviews involving residents. The Ward Committee supports the necessity for fresh elections in residents' association committees where elections have not been held for four years or more," he added.Nkomo highlighted the necessity for dedicated funding for Ward Five from alternative revenue sources to ensure sustainable development and address larger service delivery needs such as road repairs."To achieve sustainable development, we must explore alternative revenue streams beyond traditional sources. The councillor's office is exploring options like climate finance, accessible through local initiatives that reduce carbon emissions such as solar lighting, waste management, tree planting, and initiatives promoting eco-friendly transportation like walking and cycling. The upcoming Environmental Management Bill by the government will establish a framework for claiming carbon credits and accessing global climate funding," Nkomo explained.