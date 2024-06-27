Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

News / National

by Staff reporter

Archbishop Emmanuel Mutumwa, a prominent leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect in Bulawayo, has faced bans from multiple casinos after allegedly winning significant sums, reportedly guided by divine visions. Following a win of over US$30,000 at a local casino, Mutumwa claims he was banned from playing at various other casinos in Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Gweru due to concerns over consistent wins and "excessive payouts" to a player believed to have spiritual assistance.In an interview, Archbishop Mutumwa expressed frustration over what he termed unfair targeting of winners, stating that his winnings were intended to fund charitable projects. He defended his actions, arguing that betting guided by the Holy Spirit was permissible within his Christian beliefs, likening it to receiving divine guidance for miracles. Despite the bans, Mutumwa claimed he continues to spiritually assist others in their gambling endeavors.The Lotteries and Gaming Board has indicated they were only informed of the situation through media reports and would respond appropriately once officially notified. Meanwhile, a casino manager, speaking anonymously, acknowledged that establishments often restrict or close accounts of consistent winners, reflecting standard industry practice.