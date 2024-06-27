Truck driver 'loses manhood'

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bizarre turn of events, a truck driver traveling from the DRC to Zambia allegedly experienced a horrifying ordeal in Beitbridge. After an all-night encounter with a married commercial sex worker near Truck Inn, suspected to have been enchanted by her husband, the driver, known as Muzungu among fellow truckers due to his light complexion, woke up to a shocking discovery - his manhood had seemingly vanished.According to reports, Muzungu had picked up the woman and spent the night with her in his truck after convincing her to accompany him. After their intense night together, he left briefly to fetch food for her, only to return and find her mysteriously gone. In a panic, he realized his genitals were no longer there.Distressed and unable to comprehend the situation, Muzungu sought help from fellow truck drivers, who were initially skeptical but eventually rallied to investigate. They questioned other sex workers in the area, trying to track down the mysterious woman."The truck driver claimed his genitals disappeared after his encounter with the prostitute. He shared his story with other drivers, recounting the strange events following his night with her," explained a source familiar with the incident.Seeking a solution, Muzungu reportedly turned to a local herbalist known for selling sex-enhancing herbs near Truck Inn. The herbalist, allegedly familiar with the woman, assisted in locating her, though she initially denied any involvement with the driver. Eventually, with the help of other sex workers, she relented and reportedly gave Muzungu her urine to drink as a supposed remedy to reverse the curse.Speculation arose that the sex worker may have been "fenced" by her husband out of jealousy, a practice where partners use mystical means to control or punish perceived infidelity."This incident likely involved ulunyoka, a form of mystical intervention driven by jealousy or marital disputes," explained Isaac Mtisi, a traditionalist from Hope Fountain.The bizarre incident serves as a cautionary tale for those involved in illicit affairs, highlighting the potential consequences of such entanglements in communities where mystical beliefs still hold sway.